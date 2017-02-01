Hampton’s Dazz Newsome picks North Carolina over Tech, Maryland

HAMPTON (WAVY) – Many thought Dazz Newsome would follow in his family’s footsteps and play for head coach Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech. Newsome’s father played in the mid-90’s, and his brother Deon is a current player for the Hokies.

Instead, Dazz decided to forge his own path, and chose to sign with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“For one, when I went there, it was like a brother hood,” said Newsome right after signing his national letter of intent. The dynamic Newsome said another reason was the Tar Heels’ need for cornerbacks, though he says he will also return punts and kickoffs.

Newsome de-committed from the University of Maryland back in December.