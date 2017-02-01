Hampton Roads congressmen split over president’s immigration order

(WAVY) — President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning people from seven Muslim countries has Hampton Roads congressmen split along party lines.

Congressman Scott Taylor (R – 2nd District) says he supports the order. He says it’s a vetting process to keep our country safe and not an unconstitutional measure banning people because of their religion.

“It’s rational and reasonable for an incoming administration who had an idea that some of the immigration policies were too loose to take a pause and look at them,” said Congressman Taylor. “I don’t see anything wrong with that. You and I lock our doors at night, not because we hate people outside, but because we love people inside. Many of our folks — because we have a big percentage of the one percent of people who have served this country going back and forth overseas — many of them have been in these countries so they understand. That being said, are there people who disagree with this who are protesting this? Absolutely and it is their right to do that.”

Congressman Don McEachin (D – 4th District) disagrees with Taylor. In a statement, he said, “With the issuance of this executive order, President Trump has destroyed his moral authority to govern. The Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Our Constitution says we shall not favor any religion over another. And yet, the president has instituted a religious test for entry into this country.”

Congressman Bobby Scott (D – 3rd District) does not support the order either.

“President Trump’s immigration executive order runs afoul of American values and our Constitution by essentially creating a religious test for entry into the United States and denying due process to green card holders who have been unable to reenter the country,” a statement from Scott reads.

Rob Whittman (R – 1st District) said of the immigration order:

“The safety and security of Virginians is my greatest concern and top priority. We have a long history of standing for religious freedom and providing a safe haven for many of the world’s most vulnerable refugees. It’s part of who we are as a nation. However, we must ensure terrorists aren’t able to exploit refugee resettlement to gain entry to the U.S.”