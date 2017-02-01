Gloucester man pleads guilty to distribution of child pornography

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Gloucester County man pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography Wednesday.

Court documents say in September 2016, 27-year-old Timothy Justin George law enforcement conducted a search of 27-year-old Timothy Justin George’s home and seized a number of electronic devices.

A forensic examiner analyzed the devices and found over 31,000 images of child pornography.

George was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 14, 2016. He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 8.