Email scam targets employees of Dare County Schools

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says a scam email was sent to employees of Dare County Schools.

The sheriff’s office says the email appeared to be from Superintendent Dr. Sue F. Burgess and requested a copy of employees’ W-2 forms and other personal information.

The Dare County Schools Finance Officer alerted Dr. Burgess to the suspicious email and it was determined that the email was not sent from that office.

Last year, a similar email was sent. The sheriff’s office says the fraud was traced back to the Tidewater area in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office advises citizens not to reply, email, text or call someone who asks for personal or financial information in situations such as this. Legitimate businesses will not ask you to send sensitive information through unsecured channels such as email.