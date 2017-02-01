VIDEO: Coyote goes for a swim near First Landing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A coyote was spotted going for a little swim Wednesday morning near First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

Pleasure House Oysters posted a video on social media, which shows the coyote chugging along in the waters near the park. They apparently came across it as they were heading to their farm in Broad Bay.

In a post on Instagram, the company wrote:

Folks in VaBeach just have no idea what’s living in their city! You can believe he is hunting the neighborhoods at night. A minute after he disappeared into the woods a mature bald eagle flew by. Love this place!

The full Periscope video shows the coyote swimming for a bit before taking off toward the shores of First Landing.

Coyote in Va Beach https://t.co/Q4ZtQ3fH0a — PleasureHouseOysters (@LynnhavenOyster) February 1, 2017

