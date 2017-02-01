Counting Kindness – Great Kindness Challenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the past three years, Trantwood Elementary and Virginia Beach City Public Schools have participated in the Great Kindness Challenge. Last week, January 23 – 27, was the week selected to highlight all sorts of ways to show kindness to fellow students, teachers, staff and family.

Children were asked to do things like compliment a friend, make a card for someone, pick up trash and smile at people. A list was sent home and everyone was encouraged to participate. Most students did. Lisa Lee, the School Counselor at Trantwood said the kids really look forward to Great Kindness Challenge week. They are excited to help one another and to show appreciation for each other. She feels it builds a sense of community, empowers the children and teaches them to be compassionate and empathetic.

The Great Kindness Challenge is a national initiative that many school systems across the nation have adopted. The mantra is One Week. One Checklist. Infinite Happiness.

For additional information, visit www.thegreatkindnesschallenge.com