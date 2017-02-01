Community helps mom, 8 kids displaced by fire after 10 On Your Side report

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One week after a devastating house fire, a mother and her eight children are getting back on their feet.

10 On Your Side reported last Wednesday that Lakeshia Arnold and her family were displaced after flames tore through their South Norfolk home.

In the days since, the housing authority provided a new place to stay, which is now full of donations from community members.

“The worry is gone,” Arnold said.

She and her kids have been assisted by various churches, teachers, daycare workers, friends and total strangers.

“It feels good that there’s people out there that really still care about other people,” Arnold said. “People that don’t really know us have contacted us and said they wanted to help us.”

Among those strangers, is Angela Schultz, who saw Lakeshia’s story on the WAVY Facebook page.

“I put a post asking if anyone knew her and I got a response,” she said.

As a mother of five, with her husband deployed, Schultz felt the need to help.

“I know how hectic it can be trying to move with kids,” she said. “And so, I wanted to make sure that she had all the resources she could possibly have.”

Schultz arranged a donation drive over the weekend.

“People were just asking me, ‘are you guys ok? [if you] need anything, just call us, here’s my number, here’s this, there’s that,'” said Ezekiel Arnold, Lakeshia’s 14-year-old son.

“It gives me a lot of hope for society,” the teen added.

Thanks to donations, Lakeshia’s new home is fully furnished. The kids all have new clothing.

Fire Chaplain Beth Johanson purchased a new washer and dryer for the family, among other new items, through her non-profit organization, Agents of Faith.

Lakeshia said she is beyond grateful for the assistance, and is thankful for the lesson she’s able to teach her kids.

“I feel like it taught my kids that… God is gonna provide for us,” she said. “And even though you don’t see God doin’ it, God sent people our way to help us.”

“I’m just happy that we have somewhere to be and that God was able to provide us this place,” Ezekiel said. “I’m just happy everything was okay.”

No one was home when the fire broke out. According to fire officials, the blaze was accidental, and like caused by a malfunction or electrical issue with the dryer.

If you’d still like to help Lakeshia’s family, her friend has launched a gofundme page.

Agents of Faith is also accepting donations in order to help other families in need. Johanson, the President and Founder, sent 10 On Your Side the following statement:

“Agents of faith is a nonprofit organization in Chesapeake whose mission is to bring hope to those affected by crisis or disaster and as chaplains we try to care for our community through both spiritual support and practical resources.”