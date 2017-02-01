Bypass extension road at Cape Point now open to off-road vehicles

BUXTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore opened the Cape Point Bypass Road extension to the public Wednesday.

The project extends an existing sand bypass road near Cape Point by about a half mile. It provides a continuous route to Cape Point from Ramp 44 that is entirely behind the dunes. This allows off-road vehicles to completely bypass two locations near Cape Point, known as the narrows, where travel can be difficult at high tide.

Permitted off-road vehicle users can find the road about 50 meters south of the opening of Ramp 44.

Off-road vehicles are reminded that the speed limit on all off-road vehicle routes is 15 miles per hour with a requirement to reduce speed to five miles per hour when encountering pedestrians.

Find more information about the bypass road here.