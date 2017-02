PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you read, sing or just talk to your baby throughout the day, exposure to words is key to raising a reader.

The Virginia Beach Public Library is taking part in a national program to teach parents and caregivers how to make sure their kids get several servings of vocabulary words every day!

Babies Need Words Every Day program

(757) 385-3111

VBgov.com/Libraries

