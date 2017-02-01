Bethel’s Owusu chooses Notre Dame over Michigan St.

HAMPTON (WAVY) – It’s the dream scenario for Jeremiah Owusu. The Bethel linebacker, one of the top recruits in the state, chose the University of Notre Dame over Michigan State on Wednesday.

Owusu said he first fell in love with Notre Dame when he played the video game “NCAA Football” as a kid. Next year, he’ll get to live the dream.

Like most big-time recruits in the nation, Owusu joined in on the National Signing Day spectacle, and made his announcement by calling Irish head coach Brian Kelly from the auditorium stage. Kelly officially welcomed Owusu to the Irish.

“It’s a tradition-based school, and it was actually my dream school from the jump,” said Owusu. “To see how the coaches treat their players, and to see the atmosphere of being there, touchdown Jesus, and the huge stadium, it’s just glamorous.

“It’s just a blessing to have this opportunity.”