Bacon reserves hit 50-year low

(NBC) – The country’s bacon reserves are at the lowest level in 50 years.

The non-profit Ohio Pork Council reports the demand for frozen pork belly is outpacing the supply.

The council says the price of pork belly, which is often used to make bacon, increased by 20 percent in January.

According to The Department of Agriculture, in December the U.S. inventory totaled 17.8 million pounds, which is the lowest level since 1957.

Bacon lovers don’t need to worry, though. They’re not going to run out; it may just cost you a bit more.