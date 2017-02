YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for the man who robbed the Candlewood Suites early Tuesday morning.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the hotel, located in the 300 block of Commonwealth Boulevard, and robbed the clerk of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slender or medium build.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Facebook Tip Line at 757-890-4999.

