PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV’s “Coats for Families” campaign was a big success once again this year, but we can’t do it without the help of community partners like Albano Cleaners.

President and CEO Jamie Albano joined us today to talk about why the company that began two generations ago is still passionate about giving back.

Albano Cleaners

Serving Hampton Roads since 1935

MyAlbano.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Albano Cleaners.