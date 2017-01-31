York High students create innovative system to prevent hot car deaths

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Three York High School students are working to save lives this summer — and for many to come.

Noah Fields, Brian Fox and Gavin McCabe created an innovative system called Kidminder to prevent hot car deaths. On average, 37 children die in hot cars each year and 54 percent of those deaths is because the child was left in the car.

The inventors have been working on the project for nearly two years. They say what started as a science project has turned into a lifesaving device.

Fields, Fox and McCabe say all you have to do is download the iPhone app and install sensors into your child’s car seat and your child is protected. If you walk away and the sensors detect a child in the car, the app will send you a notification on your smart phone.

“It’s something we worked so hard on to prevent the death and injury of innocent children and it would be amazing for it to actually work and change someone’s life forever,” said Gavin. “Kidminder is an innovative system that is designed to reduce the death of children.”

“We thought, ‘We need something to stop this, because this is kind of a serious problem,'” said Fox.

“There are two sensors… They are infrared break beam sensors, so when a child sits in the car seat, it breaks the connection and turns on the Bluetooth proximity sensor,” said Fox.

The app allows users to customize a child’s name and add emergency contacts. The system that comes with the app can be installed in any car seat you want.

“Here’s the children tab, you can add or remove any child you want from me, all you have to do is input the system ID,” said Gavin.

Two years in the making, 200 hours of work and some soda breaks and garage ball in between. But these kids are serious about this patent pending science project and they’re ready for their product to hit the shelves and save lives.

“It’s a human life, you can’t trade it for anything,” said Fox.

To learn more or donate, click here.