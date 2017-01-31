Yale law students file suit against Trump

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first court ruling against a part of President Donald Trump’s refugee ban came out of federal court in Brooklyn, but all the leg-work for the case was done by dozens of students, packed into a small room right here in New Haven.

It was a busy Saturday for Yale Law school students, where filing a suit against the President of the United States was on the agenda.

“What struck me the most is how many students sprung into action,” said Carolyn Lipp, a law student from New York City. “I woke up Saturday to hundreds of emails in my inbox.”

While thousands showed up at airports around the country to protest, Lipp and Aaron Korthuis are two of about 30 Yale Law students, who filed a federal lawsuit, challenging President Trump’s executive order to ban refugees from entering the country. The student’s are part of Yale’s Worker and Immigrant Right’s Advocacy Clinic.

“We played a role from here, filing the case, and putting together documents in anticipation of the hearing,” Korthuis said, a law student from Washington state.

A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled in favor of their emergency motion for a stay of removal. Meaning that anyone being detained at airports nationwide, cannot be immediately deported.

“When we heard that the stay was granted and that it was nationwide, there was euphoria in the room,” Korthuis said. “No other way to put it.”

The judge’s ruling caused spontaneous celebration among protesters who gathered at airports and outside the Brooklyn courthouse. But it was bittersweet for those fighting the ban, as some people had already been sent back to their respective country.

“There was one individual I was trying to help out who was sent back on 8:30 p.m. flight, and the ruling came out at 9:30 p.m.,” Lipp said. “So I was so happy about the ruling, but at same time concerned.”