Herring, McAuliffe file legal motion to intervene in immigration order

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday that they have filed a legal motion to intervene in President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Trump’s executive order halted the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.

“President Donald J. Trump signed a sweeping, poorly understood and chaotically implemented executive order that immediately led to the violation of the constitutional and statutory rights of numerous residents of Virginia,” Herring said.

Herring said many Virginians “have been and will continue to be subjected to degrading and unlawful treatment under the executive order.

“Make no mistake, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our people are already being harmed by this ban,” Herring said. “This order is unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American, and action is required.”

The attorney general said the ban impairs travel for students, professors, researchers and those who go overseas for work.

Click here to see the Commonwealth’s pending motion to intervene in the order. You can also see the state’s memorandum of law in support of the motion to intervene here.

Earlier Tuesday, three other states — Washington, Massachusetts and New York — became the first states to sue the Trump administration over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration.

Trump has said the order is not a Muslim ban, but that it’s about keeping the country safe.

