Thousands of Virginians affected by illegal scheme to receive restitution

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of Virginia consumers affected by an online lending scheme involving a company called CashCall will be receiving millions in restitution and debt relief, the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced Tuesday.

Herring’s office says CashCall, as well as President and CEO J. Paul Reddam, illegally deceived borrowers.

A settlement in the case will result in 10,000 Virginia customers who were overcharged illegal interest to receive a combined total of $9.4 million in restitution. The settlement will also result in $5.9 million in debt relief and credit reporting corrections for affected borrowers.

A complaint from Herring’s office said CashCall ran a “rent-a-tribe” scheme that used a South Dakota company with a purported Native American tribe affiliation as a facade for marketing and issuance of loans. The company was called Western Sky Financial.

CashCall reportedly used Western Sky’s purported Native American tribe affiliation to trick Virginia customers into thinking that no state or federal laws applied to its loans.

The company then collected Western Sky loans at interest rates ranging as high as 230 percent per year.

In the complaint, Herring’s office argues that Virginia usury laws did apply to CashCalls loans, and that the company committed numerous violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.

Herring called the settlement the largest the state’s Predatory Lending Unit has secured against an online lender.