Trump expected to announce Supreme Court pick tonight

WASHINGTON (AP/NEXSTAR MEDIA) — President Donald Trump says his pick for the Supreme Court is someone “unbelievably highly respected.”

Trump made the comment Monday during a breakfast with small business leaders at the White House. He tweeted earlier in the day that he plans to announce his Supreme Court choice Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The court has had eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

Trump has reportedly narrowed his list down to three candidates — Neil Gorsuch, a Denver-based judge on the 10th Court of Appeals, Thomas Hardiman, a 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge from Pittsburgh, and Judge Bill Pryor Jr. of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

His selection to the Supreme Court is expected to created intense political pressure for both Senate Democrats and Republicans.

