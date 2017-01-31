Trooper Bowl: Police to step up patrols around big game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will be on the lookout for drunken drivers this Super Bowl weekend.

State Police’s so-called “Trooper Bowl” will begin on Sunday and last through Monday morning. State Police will be stepping up patrols across the state to guard against impaired and reckless driving around the big game.

Capt. Richard Denney is commander of Virginia State Police Division VI. He is urging people who go to restaurants or parties to watch the game to ensure they have a designated driver or call someone for a ride.

Police say that even one drink can increase the risk of a drunken driving arrest or crash.

