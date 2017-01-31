Tolling begins Feb. 9 on Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tolling on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge is set to begin Feb. 9, Chesapeake officials announced Tuesday.

Officials say tolling will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. This comes after officials worked to test the tolling system in the months following its completion.

Tolling will be collected on the bridge using E-ZPass or pay-by-plate.

The city has a multi-year tolling scheduled for the bridge — with tolls for passenger vehicles and motorcycles starting at $1 on E-ZPass and $3 with pay-by-plate.

This schedule contains gradual increases in tolling across the board through 2035.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest news, weather and traffic updates.