State pulls funding from PHF over ‘unauthorized’ use of taxpayer money

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Aviation and the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport are at odds over how the airport used millions of dollars in state funding.

The airport says they used $3.5 million they received over two years from the state to repay a loan for People Express, the now-defunct airliner who stopped operating at PHF in 2014.

“I think we are going to be fine. We have done nothing wrong,” said Ken Spirito, Executive Director of the Peninsula Airport Commission. “We’ve spent our entitlements how the program allows us to spend our entitlements.”

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne disagrees, which is why he stopped funding the airport this week. PHF receives about $2 million each year from the state.

“You certainly can’t use taxpayer money to guarantee a loan of a commercial entity, particularly an air service,” said Layne, who says the money is designed for capital improvement projects, such as runway upgrades or new construction.

“[It’s] not for helping another airline cover its operating deficits,” said Layne.

The Peninsula Airport Commission called a special meeting Tuesday, in part to review the state’s policy. The board believes their use of funds falls under “Projects Outside Normal Expenditures” in the Virginia Department of Aviation Airport Program Manual. Spirito says he believes the repayment of the loan falls more specifically under “Air Service Development Projects.”

“Air service development is a common term, meaning we develop air service, bringing in new air service or expanding existing air service,” said Spirito.

The executive director says negative headlines addressing the airport’s alleged mishandling of funds has led a new airliner to postpone their arrival. Elite Airlines was scheduled to start offering nonstop service to New York and New Jersey on March 13.

“They felt it was the best course for their business to be successful here in this airport and this community to just temporarily suspend the service until this issue goes away,” said Spirito, who now expects Elite Airlines to arrive in “a few months.”

The Peninsula Airport Commission said Tuesday they believe Layne misinterpreted the policy, however, Layne says that’s not the case and is vowing the audit the airport’s finances.

“I just want to make sure state money is used appropriately,” said Layne.

Meanwhile, the airport says those who purchased tickets with Elite Airlines are eligible for full refunds.