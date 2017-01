HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Armstrong School for the Arts in Hampton has been evacuated due to smoke that was found on the third floor of the school.

Diana Gulatta with Hampton City Schools says the students were taken to Andrews PreK-8 School, which is only minutes away.

Gulatta says students are expected to returned to the school within the hour. It is unknown what caused the third-floor smoke.

