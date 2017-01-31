VB woman faces felony for setting plant on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman is accused of arson after investigators say she purposely set a potted plant on fire.

The charge is a Class 3 felony, which means 29-year-old Kristina Gaskins could go to jail from five to 20 years and face a fine if convicted.

Gaskins turned herself in to Virginia Beach Fire investigators Monday night.

Firefighters were called to a townhome in the 4400 block of Silverleaf Drive just after midnight on January 27. When they arrived, there was nothing on fire, but determined a potted plant next to the front door had been on fire and damaged a small section of the vinyl siding above the plant.

Gaskins has been charged with burning or destroying a dwelling. She was booked at the Virginia Beach Jail.

Just a couple days earlier, fire investigators were called to a fire on Pewter Road and determined it too was arson. In that case, the homeowner, 60-year-old Anita Holcombe was charged and reportedly admitted to setting that fire.