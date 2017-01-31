Proposed bill would suspend elected officials after a conviction

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — State lawmakers are working to pass a bill that would suspend any elected official after being convicted of a crime.

The bill already passed unanimously through the Senate. It still needs a second and third reading in the House before a vote can happen.

Bob Brown, one of the lobbyists in support of the bill, says if passed, the bill would suspend Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office.

“We need to be able to trust our electors,” Brown said. “If we vote you in, we should be able to vote you out.”

Burfoot was found guilty of six counts of corruption charges in December 2016. Efforts to recall Burfoot were kicked into overdrive after his conviction.

Norfolk City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking the treasurer to step down, but Burfoot’s attorney, Andrew Sacks, has said if his client were to resign, he would not only betray the citizens who voted for him, but would also admit guilt — and he still believes he is innocent.

“He absolutely intends to fight to clear his name,” Sacks told 10 On Your Side.

Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to support the bill if it makes it to his desk.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.