Portsmouth leaders’ views differ on how to address school discipline

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly two weeks ago, a 10 On Your Side report uncovered alarming numbers of suspensions in Portsmouth.

Now, there’s a push by state lawmakers to do something about it. Four bills have been introduced — two in the House and two in the Senate.

At least two Portsmouth leaders agree suspensions are a problem, but disagree on how they should be addressed.

“It’s unfair for the state to write a bill to dictate to local schools how to control the discipline in their buildings,” Portsmouth School Board Member Cardell Patillo, Jr. said.

“We believe that school suspensions have gone out of control across the Commonwealth,” said Portsmouth NAACP President, James Boyd.

The bills, sponsored by Republican lawmakers in each legislative body, respectively mirror each other to address discipline.

If passed, one of the bills would reduce the maximum length of long term suspension from 364 calendar days to 45 school days.

“That is adequate time to send a message to a child that the actions that they did were wrong if it is a behavior issue,” Boyd said.

The other bill would prohibit students in preschool through fifth grade from being suspended or expelled except for drug offenses, firearm offenses or certain criminal acts.

“We feel that this is the right foundation and traction for us to gain some real difference on this issue,” Boyd said.

A 10 On Your Side investigation revealed that of the more than 20,000 students across Hampton Roads who received suspensions last school year, Portsmouth Public Schools suspended the highest percentage.

Patillo agrees it’s a problem that must be addressed, but said these bills are not the way.

“So really the argument shouldn’t be whether kids should be suspended or not, it should be how can we come up with the funding to help these schools come up with alternative methods,” Patillo said.

The Virginia Education Association also opposes the bills as written. President Jim Livingston said via email:

VEA at this time is opposed to passage of the bills as written. In particular, we are concerned about the strict limits on a school’s ability to suspend, which we think limits options in the cases of particularly egregious behavior. Schools need resources to help support the student behaviors that lead to suspensions. We need social workers, psychologists, Assistant Principals, In School Suspension monitors, additional instructional aides, more counselors, and more funding for alternative education programs and family support programs. Without the proper resources in the buildings and in the community, we do not serve all of our students well. The state should have an obligation to support our schools in this important work. Ignoring the lack of resources limits the fixes that should be available to change course on suspension rates in Virginia.”

The bills are still a long way from becoming law. Education committees will debate them in Richmond this week. If passed there, the bills move on to the full House and Senate for a vote.

Leaders encourage citizens to contact your delegate and senator to voice your opinion.