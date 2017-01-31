ODU student organization holding solidarity rally for immigrants, refugees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Students with a group at Old Dominion University are holding a solidarity rally Tuesday afternoon for immigrants, Muslims and refugees.

The rally is the latest local demonstration against recent executive orders from President Donald Trump that restricting immigration and suspending the nation’s refugee program.

According to a Facebook event page, ODU Democrats are hosting a 1:15 p.m. rally at the Webb Center.

Hundreds of people attended a solidarity rally in downtown Norfolk Monday night, while dozens protested Trump’s actions at Virginia Beach Town Center on Sunday.

ODU President John Broderick wrote this letter to the Monarch community:

Old Dominion University maintains a climate where diversity and inclusivity are a major part of our DNA. We benefit greatly from being part of a global community where students, faculty, researchers and staff hail from more than 100 countries. We are a stronger educational institution because this rich diversity enhances our learning and engages us in meaningful dialogue. The recently announced presidential executive order on immigration that blocks entry to the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has triggered much concern and confusion, as evidenced by the mail I have received and read over the last 24 hours. To our knowledge, no ODU scholars have been blocked entry to the U.S., are stranded or are traveling in those countries. But the fact that this ban may affect ODU students, faculty, researchers, staff and alumni or their families has heightened our own campus commitment to comforting and supporting those impacted by the executive order. As Monarchs, we will continue to stand with one another in both good and difficult times. ODU will do everything possible within the law to protect our global community of scholars. We are monitoring developments on how this order will affect higher education institutions and in the next few days expect to receive specific guidance from the Attorney General of Virginia. In the meantime, we recommend our international students, faculty, researchers and staff consult with ODU’s visa office if they plan to travel outside the U.S. This week, ODU’s Office of Intercultural Relations, located on the second floor of Webb University Center, will communicate about opportunities for students to discuss, reflect, and share thoughts on this executive order. Additionally, the visa office is planning an educational session on its directives. Students feeling stressed over this order may contact the Office of Counseling Services at 757-683-4401. We will continue to keep the campus community apprised of any new developments. If you have any questions or concerns about the presidential executive order, please contact the Office of Visa and Immigration Service Advising (VISA) at 757-683-4756 or intlstu@odu.edu. Sincerely, John R. Broderick

President

