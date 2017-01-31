City of Norfolk to swear in new sheriff on Feb. 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk on Wednesday will swear in a new sheriff.

Col. Joseph P. Baron will take over for out-going Sheriff Bob McCabe in a ceremony. He will serve as sheriff until the 2017 general election on Nov. 7.

McCabe announced his retirement at the end of last month, after serving in the tole for more than two decades. Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Kaila DeRienzo said in December that McCabe’s reasons for retiring are “all personal.”

Baron is currently listed as chief deputy on the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office website.

Wednesday’s ceremony is set for 4 p.m. at the Norfolk Consolidated Courthouse.