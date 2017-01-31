Maury grad Reynolds ready to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday

NORFOLK (WAVY) – LaRoy Reynolds was one of the first players Dealton Cotton ever coached as the head man at Maury High School. Now the head football coach at Norview, Cotton remembers how good Reynolds was as a wide receiver, but knew it was only a matter of time before the “exceptional” youngster made the switch to defense.

Reynolds has been terrorizing offenses ever since. Now with the Atlanta Falcons, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker will get a chance to terrorize Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday.

“That’s what we’re preparing for, and what we’ve been preparing for all year,” said Reynolds at the NFL’s Opening Night on Tuesday.

Reynolds earned a scholarship to play at the University of Virginia, where he became of the team’s top linebackers. He went undrafted in 2013, but fought his way onto the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster. “Most kids are not going to out-work him, just because of who he is,” said Cotton on Tuesday.

Reynolds was released by the Jaguars, and later by the Chicago Bears in September of 2015. The following March, the Falcons picked him up.

Through it all, Reynolds has always made it a priority to give back to his community, hosting football camps, participating in renovation projects for “Habitat for Humanity,” and inspiring the next generation.