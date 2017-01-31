Man who led police on chase upset deputy fired at him

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man arrested after leading police on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday is telling his side of the story to 10 On Your Side.

42-year-old Omar Kishaan Epps, of Norfolk, says he was wrong for driving away and not stopping for officers.

“I don’t know what possessed me to keep going,” Epps said. “I guess I was just scared what they would do to me if they were to catch me.”

Epps faces charges of eluding, two counts of hit and run, grand larceny and abduction. Police say he was wanted for five felony fraud-related charges and had a revoked driver’s license.

The chase started at 3:20 p.m. after a Chesapeake officer witnessed a hit-and-run involving a white Lexus and a tractor-trailer on I-464 near I-64. The Lexus had been reported stolen. Epps tells 10 On Your Side the car was on loan from a friend.

The officer tried to pull the driver of the Lexus over, but the vehicle didn’t stop. Law enforcement followed the vehicle into Portsmouth, where police say the suspect hit a Toyota truck. No one was hurt in that accident. The driver continued eluding police.

“That was selfish on my part,” Epps added. “I’m a man of understanding. I’m a man when it is time to stand up accept my responsibilities, I will.”

Police continued to pursue the suspect onto Route 58, headed into Suffolk. The driver ran another vehicle ran off the road. The driver of that vehicle had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

Epps says he was high on cocaine and heroin at the time of the chase.

“I don’t know,” Epps said. “My mind just went somewhere else.”

The pursuit ended in Isle of Wight County. The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Route 460. When Epps encountered heavy traffic, he turned onto Old Mill Road and then stopped.

“As soon as I stepped out, I had my hands up and I surrendered to him. He took a shot at me,” Epps said.

Isle of Wight Officials say the deputy accidentally discharged his weapon.

“It is no accident,” Epps said. “You fired the gun. You’ve been on the force for so many years. It could have triggered the other officers to react. They were really pumped up behind the high speed chase and they could have killed me.”

Epps was taken into custody by state police without incident.

Police say a woman was in the vehicle with Epps. She was released after authorities interviewed her. She claimed she encouraged the driver to pull over.

Epps was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he remains in custody.