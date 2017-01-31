James City County man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to receipt of child pornography.

Court documents say in August 2016, a family member of 69-year-old Charles K. Young called the James City County police to report that Young was in possession of child pornography.

The family member gave enough information to allow police to get a search warrant for Young’s home. In his home, detectives seized a number of electronic devices and ultimately a forensic examiner found more than 22,000 images of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Young also admitted to receiving a movie containing images of minor males engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Young was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 15, 2016.

Young faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He’s set to be sentenced on May 17.