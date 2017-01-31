HRT bus crashes into vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Several people went to the hospital after an HRT bus and a vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

Around 1:30 p.m., a sedan in the yield lane for traffic turning from northbound Warwick Boulevard onto westbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard was hit by an HRT bus.

Tom Holden with HRT says the bus rear-ended a Toyota Prius.

According to police, there were about 15 people on the bus, including the driver. Nine of the passengers and the driver went to Riverside Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The driver of the Prius took herself to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one was charged in connection to the crash.

Stay with WAVY for updates.