CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were displaced by a house fire Tuesday in Chesapeake.

Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Hill Street at 5:04 p.m. Crews got to the scene by 5:09 p.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the home.

The fire was marked under control by 5:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The displaced residents have found a place to stay in the meantime.

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to have been unattended cooking.

Stay with WAVY.com for any updates.