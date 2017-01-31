Herring announces human trafficking task force in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Tuesday formally announced the creation of a new human trafficking task force in Hampton Roads.

Herring announced in November that a $1.45 million federal grant had been secured to help launch the task force.

The task force will consist of a multitude of local and state agencies, including Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Hampton and Newport News police departments, and ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations.

The grant will reportedly reimburse local police departments for the time spent investigating human trafficking cases.

"Human trafficking exists in our Commonwealth even if we don't notice it" – VA Atty. Gen. Mark Herring @WAVY_News — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) January 31, 2017

Herring, joined by local partners, announced the task force Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

