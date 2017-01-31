Former Va. Beach teacher guilty of simple assault and battery of student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach teacher was found guilty of simple assault and battery of a student Tuesday.

Daniel Board, 46, resigned from Landstown Middle School after he was accused of assaulting a student in September.

Court documents said Board got upset with an eighth grader during class because he felt the boy wasn’t paying attention. The teacher allegedly grabbed the back of the student’s head and wrote the word “focus” on his forehead.

According to court documents, the boy wasn’t allowed to remove the writing until he finished his work. Police said the boy wasn’t hurt.

On the stand, Board said he did not intend to hurt the student, but the student says he was embarrassed.

Board will have to pay a $100 fine.

This is a breaking story. 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox has more on this story on WAVY News starting at 5 p.m.