First phase of work on I-264/I-64 interchange improvements underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Construction on the first phase of the Interstate 64/Interstate 264 interchange improvements is well underway, VDOT says.

Officials say the construction project will provide four miles of improvements between the Twin Bridges and the Witchduck Road interchange in Virginia Beach.

The improvements are expected to ease congestion along the corridor.

The plan is to widen 64 west to 264 and add two new ramps — one called a flyover, where drivers can go right from 64 west onto 264 east. The other will direct drivers to the Newtown Road interchange.

So far, VDOT crews have finished clearing the first phase of trees and vegetation, beginning at I-64 west and ending at I-264 east and Newtown Road. Erosion and settlement control measures have been installed, along with construction and safety fencing.

Right now, crews are working on maintaining erosion and settlement control measures, pile-driving to support tidal channel inlet box culvert at Kempsville Road and the excavation of a tidal channel from Kempsville Road to Curlew Avenue.

Crews have more work to go.

Speed limits in the area have not been reduced as of now, but drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits and be careful.

Some travel lane closures may be scheduled in February. Get updates on the project here.