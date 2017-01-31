Elite Airlines postpones start of service from NN/WMBG International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Elite Airlines has decided to delay starting service from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, according to a Facebook post.

In that post, it says the airline informed the Peninsula Airport Commission of their decision “due to the continuing negative and inaccurate headlines which are preventing the introduction of this new brand properly to our community”.

The Facebook post went on to say, “We look forward to setting a new launch date with Elite over the next few months.”

Elite Airlines was supposed to start flying in March, offering service to several destinations including Newark, New Jersey and Long Island, New York.