City manager: Va. Beach will repay state $20 million for light rail investment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials in the Resort City are slated to return a hefty sum the state provided to help fund light rail.

Before voters struck down plans to extend the Tide to Town Center, the state had provided $20 million to help with the development.

During a meeting Tuesday night, City Manager Dave Hansen said right now, it’s looking like that money will be returned.

“State officials stated, ‘If you’re not going to move forward with high-capacity transit at this time, then we expect you to pay us,'” Hansen said.

On Friday, Governor Terry McAuliffe told 10 On Your Side that “the spirit of the money was used for light rail… barring some agreement, that money is coming back and it’s only fair.”

One early negotiation involved a restrictive easement at the Norfolk Southern right of way, which the city bought in 2010. The $20 million provided by the state went towards that purchase.

But Hansen on Tuesday night said those talks had “faded.”

Hansen addressed the matter at the end of the “Life without Light Rail” meeting, which took place in council chambers and invited citizens to weigh in on their hopes for the city’s transportation.

About a dozen people weighed in, after city officials reviewed ongoing transportation projects and those approved for the future.

Some suggested improving the city’s bus system, while many who spoke voiced their desires for a mass transit system similar to light rail.

“We need something that connects… connects people, connects communities of Hampton Roads, connects communities of Virginia Beach,” one woman, a local professor, said.

“Without some kind of improved mass transportation system, whatever it happens to be, I don’t think Virginia Beach qualifies to attract a lot of businesses here,” another citizen said.

One man said he would perhaps support a light rail project if developers were willing to put more “skin into the game,” lessening the burden on taxpayers.

For now, the future of the right of way remains unknown.

Hansen said the city will likely repay the state funds in increments, over the course of several years.

“Moving forward in decades to come, there will be a need for some kind of high capacity transit system in Virginia Beach,” he said. “It’s just not right now and voters have said they’d prefer not to see light rail here in the city.”