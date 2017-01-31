Bill to compensate Keith Harward moving forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A bill that would compensate a former sailor who spent decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit passed the House Appropriations Committee Monday.

Under Delegate Richard Sullivan, Jr.’s bill, the state would pay more than $1.5 million for the relief of Keith Harward, with some conditions. He could also receive career training.

Harward was released from prison in April 2016 after 33 years. He had been serving a life sentence for the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News, where Harward’s ship, the USS Carl Vinson, was docked at the time.

New DNA testing cleared Harward of the crime.

Harward has his conviction thrown out and his name was removed from Virginia’s sex offender registry.

