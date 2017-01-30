Williamsburg man shot in the leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of North Chalice Court and Castle Drive in Newport News on Sunday.

According to police, they were dispatched at 12:31 p.m. to a local hospital for a Williamsburg man that checked himself in with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Upon arrival, officers met up with the man. He told them he had been shot by an unknown subject when he was walking back to his mother’s house from taking out the trash near North Chalice Court and Castle Drive. When he heard gunshots, he realized he was shot in the leg.

The victim wasn’t able to provide a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.