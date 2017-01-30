Williamsburg man sentenced to prison for child porn charge

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man was sentenced Monday to 40 months behind bars for a child pornography charge.

25-year-old Edward Joseph Matish III was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Matish pleaded guilty in October 2016 to accessing with intent to view child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Court documents say Matish was a member of a hidden website dedicated to the sharing of child pornography that operated on the Tor network from August 2014 until March 2015. Between October 2014 and March 2015, Matish logged into Playpen and viewed content depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

In December 2014, prosecutors say Matish wrote on the site that he used it to control his attraction to young girls, encouraging others to “[l]eave the touching to the brave souls willing to risk everything for our relief.”