Virginia Zoo not giving up in search for missing red panda

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk says they haven’t given up searching for Sunny the missing red panda.

Zoo officials say Sunny was last seen at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. When zoo staff checked the Red Panda habitat the next morning, Sunny was not in her enclosure — only her mate Thomas was around.

Over the weekend, zoo staff used a drone to survey zoo grounds and the surrounding area. A volunteer also provided the zoo with a thermal camera, which was used several times in the search.

Local United States Postal Service employees are keeping an eye out as they deliver mail to homes in the area.

Zoo staff have also been setting traps with grapes and bamboo near the zoo grounds in hopes of luring Sunny back home.

Zoo officials say they have been receiving calls about Sunny sightings, and are following up on the tips, but most have been raccoons and red foxes.

If you see Sunny anywhere, call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-8799. Do not try to touch, feed or capture Sunny, but keep her in your sight.