Sen. Kaine speaks out against immigration order at Dulles International

WASHINGTON (AP/WAVY) — Virginia’s attorney general says he’s concerned that Customs and Border Patrol agents have violated a court order that guarantees access to attorneys for people detained at Dulles International Airport.

The court order was issued late Saturday by a federal judge in Alexandria. Attorney General Mark Herring said Monday on WAMU-FM that his office is looking into reports that CPB agents violated the order.

On Sunday, CPB officials at Dulles declined to speak to four members of Congress from Maryland and Virginia who sought a meeting to discuss treatment of detainees.

.@CustomsBorder officials at #DullesAirport refused to speak w me. Directed Airport Police to give me an email & phone #. This isn't normal. pic.twitter.com/vC4t48nC7j — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) January 30, 2017

President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries resulted in a few people being sent back home when they arrived at Dulles on Saturday. On Sunday, it was not clear if anyone was being detained.

Governor Terry McAuliffe has denounced Trump’s immigration order. He called the action “discriminatory,” saying it will “breed hatred toward Americans around the globe.”

The order also prompted protests both locally and throughout the nation.

