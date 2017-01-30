2 Chesapeake school buses involved in crash; 5 students taken to hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two school buses were involved in an accident Monday evening in Chesapeake.

The crash happened at Burns Street and Campostella Road at 4:23 p.m.

The buses were dropping off Oscar Smith High School students.

Five students were taken to the hospital for possible injuries. It’s not clear how badly they were hurt.

Two other buses are taking home the other students who were on board.

Parents will be notified by school officials.

