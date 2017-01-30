Suspect wanted for robbery in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a man wanted for a recent incident that happened in Williamsburg.

Details of the incident have not been released, but the sheriff’s office says it happened near Colonial Parkway.

Ezau Ledezma is currently wanted out of York County for robbery. A release from the sheriff’s office also indicates that there several warrants out for Ledezma in Newport News.

The sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page Saturday that they were working with the National Park Service to find a suspect.

This suspect, who was later identified as Ledezma, had reportedly been seen on Schooner Boulevard and was asking for rides out of the area.

Call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize Ledezma, see him or know of his whereabouts.