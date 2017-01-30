Person armed with utility knife takes cash from charity jar at Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a man who robbed a Hampton 7-Eleven Monday morning on Commander Sheppard Boulevard.

According to Hampton police, a suspect armed with a utility knife walked in to the store and demanded money. This person took cash from a charity jar as well as money from the store.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4:50 a.m.

No surveillance images were released Monday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.

