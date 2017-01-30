Student disciplined for Cox High School threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second time in a week, Virginia Beach Public Schools sent home a message to parents about social media threats.

Monday’s phone call had to do with Cox High School. In his message, Principal Randi Riesbeck said the student who posted the threat was identified and is facing disciplinary action.

This is the transcript of her full call:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Randi Riesbeck, principal of Cox High School. Today, school administration and our School Resource Officer were made aware that one of our students posted a threat against our school on social media. The student was immediately identified and appropriate disciplinary action was taken. Please use this as an opportunity to talk with your children about appropriate social media use. Students who make a threat – even as a joke – face disciplinary action at school and potential criminal charges. I ask that you take a moment this evening to remind your children that we all have a role keeping our school safe. If they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. Thank you for your continued support of Cox High School.”

Last Monday the 23rd, the school system said it was notified about a threat against Salem High School. That threat was determined to not be credible and the student was also disciplined.