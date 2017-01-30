Special Report: A Dog in the Fight

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One of the smaller school districts in the region is taking the lead on an innovative way to get drugs out of schools.

Two students at Currituck High School were hospitalized early this month with apparent drug overdoses at school. A third student is facing charges.

Months before that, Currituck Schools had already decided to purchase its own drug dog. The dog will be ready in April.

School officials say it will enable them to search for drugs on campus more quickly.

“I got the idea one day — why don’t we just get our own drug dog? That way, we would have access to it any time we wanted to,” Bill Dobney, chair of the Currituck County Board of Education.

In special report Monday night, Investigative Reporter Chris Horne will show you how this school district could set a trend. You will also hear what rights students have when it comes to drug-dog searches.

Look for Chris’ full report on WAVY News 10, with coverage beginning at 4.