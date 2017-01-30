Husband charged with murder after woman found dead in Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman’s death in the Bayview section of Norfolk over the weekend is now considered a homicide.

Police were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard to check on the welfare of a woman. When officers got to the scene, they found 36-year-old Sophan Torn dead inside her home.

Torn’s death was originally classified as undetermined. Police on Monday said the investigation is now a homicide. Her husband, 40-year-old David M. Tackett, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Henrico.

Tackett is currently being held in Henrico County with no bond on a second degree murder charge.

