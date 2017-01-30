Attorney: Man fatally shot in Chesapeake community was playing Pokemon Go

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The 60-year-old man who was shot and killed by a security guard last Thursday in a Chesapeake community was playing Pokemon Go, the family’s attorney tells 10 On Your Side.

Jiansheng Chen was shot during a confrontation with a security guard while he was sitting in a minivan at the River Walk community clubhouse. Chen was reportedly playing the popular virtual reality smartphone game at the time.

It’s a game that Chen played to keep up with his children and grandchildren. The game shows a Pokemon gym in the area where Chen was shot.

“That he was engaged in playing this game because the River Walk Community Center is a gym in the program,” attorney Greg Sandler said.

The family’s attorney says they had just celebrated on the eve of the Chinese New Year. Chen told his relatives around 10:30 p.m. that he was going out to catch some Pokemon in the neighborhood.

“He was sitting there in his van, I understand the headlights were on in the van,” Sandler said. “He was parked in that location and he was playing his game.”

10 On Your Side went to office of the security company that patrols the River Walk neighborhood: Citywide Protection Services. A woman inside said she had no comment, but referred us to an attorney.

The River Walk Community Association released a statement on the shooting Monday morning:

The River Walk Community Association does have a contract for unarmed roving patrol services for the common areas of the community. We are fully cooperating with authorities investigating the incident that took place just outside association property.”

Police said Friday that no charges were filed, but that an investigation was ongoing. Police report no weapons were found in Jiansheng Chen’s possession.

