Rescheduled LGBT pride assembly set for tonight at Cox High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pride assembly at Cox High School that was originally scheduled for early-December is set to take place tonight.

The “Love is Love: A Celebration of Gay-Straight Alliance” event was scheduled for Dec. 5 during school hours before it was postponed.

Dr. Aaron Spence, superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, said in December that the assembly was moved because it would have set a precedent that any school club could host an event during those hours.

Monday’s rescheduled assembly is now set for 6:30 p.m. at the high school, according to a Facebook page for the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Hampton Roads Pride President Michael Berlucchi says the student-organized event will feature a student panel as well as guest speakers.

10 On Your Side is planning attending tonight’s event. Look for full coverage tonight on WAVY News 10.